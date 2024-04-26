Uniform Civil Code: Implementation of UCC Across India Is PM Modi’s Guarantee, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared today that the BJP-led central government is committed to implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) nationwide, citing it as a guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He criticized the Congress for supporting personal laws while advocating for the UCC.

Amit Shah delivered his remarks during a rally held in the Piprai region of Ashoknagar district, which falls under the Guna Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh. This constituency is where Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting as a BJP candidate.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah said, Rahul Baba, you can do whatever you want for appeasement. As long as BJP is there, it will not allow personal laws. It is our promise and a guarantee of Modiji that we will implement UCC in the entire country as we have done in Uttarakhand.

He further asserted that the Modi government has successfully eradicated Maoist extremism and terrorism across the nation. In 2019, the Modi government abrogated Article 370 in just one stroke. Rahul Baba got afraid and said that rivers of blood will flow. But Rahul Baba, this is not a Congress government. It's Modi government. They don't even have the courage to hurl a single stone, let alone talk about rivers of blood, Amit Shah said.