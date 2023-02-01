Union Budget 2023: What's costlier and What's not

The budget for the financial year 2023-24 was presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In the wake of the global recession, many companies have launched layoffs as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Sitharaman has increased and reduced taxes on goods. Let's know what will be cheap and expensive.

What is costlier:

A country kitchen chimney is expensive.

Gold, silver, platinum coming from abroad is expensive.

Cigarettes are expensive. The emergency tax on cigarettes has now been increased by 16 percent.

Diamonds, X-ray machines, umbrellas, alcohol.

What has become cheap:

Lenses of some mobile phones, cameras have become cheaper.

Electric vehicles have become cheaper.

Things related to LED TV, biogas have become cheaper.

Toys, bicycles, automobiles will become cheaper.

Basic customs rates on agricultural materials.

Textiles and non-agricultural goods have been revised from 21% to 13%. There have been minor changes in basic customs duties, cesses and surcharges on certain items including toys, bicycles, vehicles. Customs duty on cigarettes has been increased.