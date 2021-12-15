Union cabinet approves construction of Lakhwar Multipurpose Project on Yamuna river

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project (in Uttarakhand) on the Yamuna river that would benefit several states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

In a cabinet briefing today, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "The government was planning to build this dam since 1976 and it got approval today after 45 years. Many other states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh will benefit from its construction."

Apart from Uttarakhand's Lakhwar Multipurpose Project, the cabinet also approved the construction of the Renukaji Dam Project (Himachal Pradesh) today.

The two projects would ensure storage in the Yamuna basin, benefit six states in the upper Yamuna basin, augment water supply to Delhi as well Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan and help in rejuvenation of Yamuna.

"Now water will be available to people on around 13.81 lakh hectare land. This project will also help in reducing pollution of Yamuna river," the minister said.

Regarding the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, he said the scheme has got approval from the Union Cabinet for 2021-26 with an outlay of Rs 93,068 crore.

"In 2015, a total of 115 schemes were introduced in PMKSY, out of which, 46 have been completed till now. This scheme will bring changes in the lives of around 22 lakh farmers," Shekhawat said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also approved central support of Rs 37,454 crore to States and Rs 20,434.56 crore of debt servicing for loans availed by the Government of India for irrigation development during PMKSY 2016-21.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor