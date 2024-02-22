Union Cabinet Approves ₹25 Hike in Sugarcane FRP Amid Farmers' Protest

In the midst of ongoing farmer protests demanding a legal assurance for Minimum Support Price (MSP), the Union Cabinet announced on Wednesday its approval for raising the fair remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane to Rs 340 per quintal.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur addressed the media, stating, "The decision has been made to establish the price for the upcoming sugarcane season from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025, ensuring fair and reasonable compensation to farmers from sugar mills. The price for the year 2024-25 has been set at Rs 340 per quintal, compared to the previous year's Rs 315."Thakur said the Narendra Modi government is committed to double the income of farmers.The FRP serves as a minimum support price for sugarcane growers, ensuring that they receive a fair and stable income for their crops.

"In last 10 years, Modi Sarkar has ensured that farmers get Right Price of their Crop in Right Time. 99.5% cane dues of previous sugar season 2022-23 and 99.9% of all other sugar seasons are already paid to farmers leading to the lowest cane arrears pending in history of sugar sector. With timely policy interventions by the Government, sugar mills have become self-sustainable and no financial assistance is being given to them by Government since SS 2021-22. Still, Central Government has ensured ‘Assured FRP and Assured Procurement’ of sugarcane to farmers," the government said in a statement. The government's decision comes at a time when farmers, mainly from Punjab, are protesting near the borders of Haryana and Delhi demanding a legal guarantee for MSP on all crops.