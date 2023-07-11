Union Education Minister to attend Jamia's Centenary Year Convocation on July 23

New Delhi [India], July 11 : Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will chair the 100th Convocation of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) at Vigyan Bhawan on July 23.

"Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will hold its Centenary Year Convocation on July 23 for students who passed out in the Academic Years 2019 and 2020 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, has very kindly consented to be Chief Guest of the Convocation, and the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, will Chair the Convocation," read a press release by Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday.

JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar called on the Union Education Minister, inviting him to chair the Centenary Year Convocation.

The Union Education Minister accepted the invitation.

"The Vice Chancellor expressed her gratitude to the Minister of Education for granting her an audience. She took the opportunity to inform the Minister about JMI's recent accomplishments and outstanding achievements. The Minister's special interest in JMI became evident from the fact that he was already well-informed about the varsity's latest remarkable feats and achievements. During the meeting, she also made mention of her proposal for the establishment of a medical college at JMI," the official statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor