Union Health Ministry Reviews Heatwave Preparedness and Fire Safety in Healthcare Facilities Nationwide

The Union Health Ministry, under the leadership of Dr. Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services, recently conducted a virtual meeting with representatives from states and union territories. The objective was to evaluate their readiness for the impending heatwave conditions and to assess the fire and electrical safety protocols in healthcare facilities nationwide. This meeting was prompted by the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) long-range forecast issued on May 27th. According to the IMD, June 2024 is expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures across most parts of India, except for certain regions in the southern peninsular area where temperatures are forecasted to be normal to below-normal. Additionally, an increase in heatwave days is anticipated, particularly in Northwest India and adjoining parts of Central India.

In response to these projections, the Union Health Ministry issued several directives to state health departments, including advisories, guidelines, and public health advisories with "Do's and Don'ts" along with informational poster templates. Moreover, guidelines on emergency cooling for severe heat-related illnesses and protocols for autopsy findings in heat-related deaths were disseminated to all AIIMS and Medical Colleges. Further, joint communications from the Secretary (Health), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have been distributed, emphasizing the importance of preparedness and coordination.

Additionally, the Directorate General of Health Services has communicated directives on health facility fire safety measures, along with a checklist for assessing health facility and ambulance preparedness to prevent and manage the health impacts of heat. States and union territories have been urged to proactively implement these measures to mitigate the potential impacts of extreme heat. High-ranking officials across all states and UTs are closely monitoring the situation to ensure effective response and management strategies are in place.