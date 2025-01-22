Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to CM Fadnavis on Jalgaon train tragedy

New Delhi, Jan 22 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and took stoke of the train tragedy that occurred in Jalgaon district in Maharashtra.

Several passengers were reportedly killed and 30-40 others were injured after passengers of Pushpak Express jumped off the train following rumours of a fire, and were hit by Karnataka Express moving on an adjacent railway track in Jalgaon district.

Taking to X, Home Minister Shah wrote, “The train accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra is very sad. In this regard, I spoke to Chief Minister Shri @Dev_Fadnavis and got information about the accident. The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident and wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also condoled the death of passengers in the train tragedy in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district.

President Murmu wrote, “The news of the death of many passengers in the railway track accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra is extremely painful. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray to God that all the injured passengers recover soon.”

The tragic accident occurred around 5 p.m. on the railway line between Mahiji and Pardhade stations in Maharashtra.

Pushpak Express, en route from Lucknow to Mumbai, had come to a halt after passengers pulled the emergency chain. At the same time, the Karnataka Express, travelling from Manmad to Bhusawal, was approaching on the parallel track.

Eyewitnesses say that the commotion started when sparks appeared from the wheels of the Pushpak Express as it halted near Paranda station. A rumour of a fire quickly spread among passengers, leading to panic. Some passengers leapt from the train and came into the path of the Karnataka Express.

Preliminary reports indicate that 8 to 10 people lost their lives, while 30 to 40 others sustained injuries in the tragic incident.

Jalgaon SP confirmed the fatalities and injuries, stating, "Several passengers jumped off the train after rumours of a fire. Unfortunately, they were hit by the Karnataka Express coming from the opposite direction."

Railway authorities, including the Divisional Railway Manager of Bhusawal, along with medical teams and local administration, have reached the site to oversee rescue and relief efforts. Senior railway officials and state government teams are coordinating the response to ensure medical attention for the injured and to investigate the incident.

