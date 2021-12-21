Union Home Minister meets CMs of Assam, Arunachal to discuss border issues

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in New Delhi on the issue of border realignment and alignment between two states.

"Union Home Minister met me and Arunachal Pradesh CM primarily on the issue of border realignment and alignment between the two states," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma toldafter the meeting.

"We have made some progress and the next round of discussion between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will take place in the month of January," he added.

Assam CM also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital today.

( With inputs from ANI )

