Union Minister Amit Shah offers prayer at Tirupati Balaji temple in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 : Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday offered prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple in Jammu district with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

The temple located in Majeen area of Jammu district was inaugurated virtually by Amit Shah on June 8. It has been built on 62 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore.

As part of his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Shah on Friday afternoon inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various projects in Samba district. He laid the foundation stone of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and handed over the Golden Health card to beneficiaries.

The Union Minister also addressed a public meeting in Jammu and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will form the government in 2024 by securing over 300 seats and becoming the Prime Minister again.

The Union Minister also remembered the contributions of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerji on his death anniversary and recalled that Bengal is a part of India due to the late leader's efforts.

Mukherjee had served as the minister in Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

"Today is 'Balidan Divas' of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerji, the whole country knows that it is because of him that Bengal is with India today. He opposed Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He had said that 'Ek desh mein do Vidhan, do Pradhan aur do Nishan nahi chalega'," Shah said.

Appreciating the governance of PM Modi, Shah said that a new Kashmir is being built under the leadership of him.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, every citizen is being given free health insurance of Rs 5 lakh. A new Kashmir is being built under the leadership of PM Modi," he said.

