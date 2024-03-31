Union minister and BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan's convoy attacked in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), March 31 Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency, Sanjeev Balyan's convoy was attacked during his election campaign on Saturday night, the police said.

According to reports, a group of miscreants pelted stones at the convoy. The BJP leader, however, was safe.

Satyanarayan Prajapati, Muzaffarnagar Superintendent of Police, said that around 8:30 p.m. they received information about stone pelting from Madkarimpur village under Khatauli police circle.

Prajapati added, "After reaching the village, it came to light that a public meeting was being held in the village by the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate. During this public meeting, slogans were first raised by some anti-social elements and then stones were pelted at the convoy of vehicles parked outside."

Further investigation is underway and then a case will be registered soon.

District President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Sudhir Saini, said that at least two persons have been injured and six to seven vehicles have been damaged in the incident.

He claimed that the opposition parties were scared of the increasing popularity of Sanjeev Balyan.

Voting in Muzaffarnagar is scheduled to be held in the first phase on April 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor