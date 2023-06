Union Minister Anurag Thakur to organise screening of Oscar award-winning 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers'

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], March 15 : As a mark of celebration for winning two Oscar awards, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur will be holding a screening of both the Oscar award-winning films in Parliament for MPs next week in Delhi.

The screening of these films - "RRR" and "The Elephant Whisperers" is likely to be held next week in the Bal Yogi Auditorium in Parliament.

Sources aware of the development told that there is also a plan in place to felicitate the artist and crew of both films.

In fact, the writer of the film "RRR" and other blockbusters like "Baahubali", Vijayendra Prasad is a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha.

RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' song and short film 'The Elephant Whisperers' both of whom won the prestigious Oscar Award.

Team 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' both won Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and audiences.

The 'Naatu Naatu' song music is composed by M.M. Keerava, while Chandrabose wrote its lyrics. Before winning the Oscar, the song had also bagged awards on the global stage.

Earlier in January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globe in the 'Best Original Song' category.

Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards, one for 'Best Song' and another for

'Best Foreign Language Film."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor