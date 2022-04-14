Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviews welfare programmes in Odisha's Dhenkanal

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday visited the Public Distribution System (PDS) Center in Dhenkanal district in Odisha and reviewed various welfare programmes sponsored by the Central government.

At the PDS centre, Pradhan interacted with several beneficiaries and distributed free 5kg rice packets among them under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY).

The Union Education Minister said that ministers are visiting the state's aspirational districts to take stock of central developmental work. "I am here for that," he added.

Pradhan further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and the beneficiaries are very satisfied with him.

"Last two years were challenging for the country's poor; PM started the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and the beneficiaries are very satisfied with him. They are giving blessings to him as, despite COVID-19, they weren't deprived of grains," said Pradhan.

Pradhan is on a four-day visit to Odisha's Dhenkanal, Talcher, Angul and Khurda (Bhubaneswar) respectively.

As many as ten Union Ministers are visiting aspirational districts of Odisha to review the progress of various developmental projects undertaken by the central government till April 20.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan visited Odisha's Koraput district and took stock of various developmental projects under the Government of India.

The ten aspirational districts of Odisha are- Nuapada, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Koraput and Gajapati.

In the coming week, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will visit Malkangiri, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will visit Nuapada, Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will go to Balangir.

The Aspirational Districts Programme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2018 as part of the government's effort to raise the living standards of citizens and inclusive growth for all.

A total of 117 Aspirational Districts across India have been identified by the NITI Aayog based upon composite indicators from health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development and basic infrastructure.

( With inputs from ANI )

