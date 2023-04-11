Union Minister G Kishan Reddy inspects Agartala-Akhaura new rail link project in Tripura

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 11 : Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday visited the Nishchintpur railway yard, which will connect Tripura with Akhaura in Bangladesh, to inspect the progress of work as it is very likely to be inaugurated at the end of this year.

The inauguration of this international railway project will enlighten and broaden the communication between Bangladesh and India in an enormous way and is believed to enrich the economy of not only Tripura but also the whole North Eastern States.

The progress review of the Agartala-Akhaura new rail link project by Union Minister Reddy ensured that the project will be started very soon.

Adjacent to this Railway Centre, there will be an integrated check post which will enroute the passengers to the Agartala Akhaura Rail Link station to avail the journey to Kolkata via Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The opening of this international yard will shorten the distance of Agartala to Kolkata by 11 hours which is possible by the international rail service which will be via Bangladesh.

Thousands of passengers of Tripura and the North Eastern States alongside Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries are anxiously waiting for the grand opening of the same which will facilitate the journey and enrich the mode of communication as much more easy, accessible & affordable by all classes of people.

Asked about the new rail link project, Reddy said, "The opening of this international new rail link project will not only ease the journey for the people of Tripura and Northeast but also will help the economy of other Northeast states."

"We are expecting this project to be inaugurated by the end of this year and in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina," he added.

