Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted at Yashoda Superspeciality Hospital Kaushambi, Ghaziabad as a "precautionary measure".

"I was unwell for the last 2 days due to which I got my corona tested and the COVID report came positive. It is requested to all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, take care of yourself and get the investigation done as per the requirement," said Pandey in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

"I am undergoing complete treatment as a precautionary measure at Yashoda Superspeciality Hospital Kaushambi, Ghaziabad and now my health is stable. Many thanks for all your prayers," he added.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari had been tested positive for COVID-19.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor