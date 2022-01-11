Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

"I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested," he said in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine with "mild symptoms"'

Meanwhile, India has recorded 1,68,063 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.

A total of 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far.

The daily positivity rate now stands at 10.64 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

