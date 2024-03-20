Union Minister plays ‘Phoolon Ki Holi’ in Jodhpur

Jaipur, March 20 Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday played ‘Phoolon Ki Holi’ during the ‘Holi Sneh Milan’ ceremony in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Wednesday.

While playing Holi, he also sang Thakur Ji's bhajans and danced on Faag songs.

During the Hindu month of Phagun, Rajasthanis celebrate Holi by singing special songs called “Faag” which celebrate the triumph of good over evil and the onset of spring.

Shekahwat is the BJP candidate from Jodhpur for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Holi is a symbol of social harmony, in which everyone comes together and gets drenched in the colours of happiness.

Shekhawat said that this time the Holi is even more special as for the first time after the appearance of Lord Ram Lalla the country will celebrate Holi.

He said that the biggest festival of democracy (elections) is also coming after a few weeks which we all have to celebrate. Therefore, we all have to participate in this festival of democracy.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor