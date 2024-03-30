Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar seeks suggestions for development of Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, March 30 Union Minister and BJP's candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday launched a campaign seeking suggestions to bring a transformative change in the constituency.

The campaign, titled 'Enthanu Karyam?’ (What's the Matter?), encourages people to share their proposals through various mediums including email, phone call, and in-person.

Boxes for written submissions will be placed across the constituency, while individuals can also dial the dedicated call centre number 8078070777.

Suggestions can also be emailed to rajeev4tvm@rajeev.in or submitted through a QR code-linked form until April 10.

The Union Minister said that key recommendations to bring transformative change in Thiruvananthapuram will be identified and would be included in his poll manifesto, "with each commitment earmarked for implementation".

The campaign aims to prioritise public opinion for development of Thiruvananthapuram, he said.

Union Minister Chandrasekhar is pitted against sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and CPI's Paniyan Ravindran, who won the seat in 2005.

