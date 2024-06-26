Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh holds review meeting in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 26 Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh on Tuesday chaired a review meeting with the officials of the district administration, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Rao Inderjit Singh, the sitting Gurgaon MP, also reviewed various development works related to the city, the cleanliness system and arrangements being made to deal with waterlogging during the monsoon season.

During the meeting, the Union Minister also sought a report of the development work being done in Gurugram from GMDA CEO A. Srinivas, MCG's Commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav.

While addressing the review meeting, the Union Minister said that an action plan should be prepared to fix the cleanliness system and sewer system of the extended areas and directed to complete it soon.

He also directed all the officials to visit their zones and resolve the problem.

GMDA officials were told to remove permanent or temporary obstructions affecting the drainage system.

Also, an instruction has been issued to deal strictly with those who throw garbage in the drains.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor