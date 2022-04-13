Union Ministers to visit ten aspirational districts of Odisha to review developmental projects

As many as ten Union Ministers will be visiting aspirational districts of Odisha to review the progress of various developmental projects undertaken by the central government till April 20.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan on Tuesday visited Odisha's Koraput district and took stock of various developmental projects under the Government of India.

State BJP General Secretary, Golak Mohapatra said, "Ten Union Ministers will visit 10 aspirational districts of Odisha to review the progress of various developmental projects till April 20. The Ministers will submit their reports to the Central government."

He said that the ten aspirational districts of Odisha are- Nuapada, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Koraput and Gajapati.

Mohapatra further said that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will visit Dhenkanal district on April 13, 14, 15 and 16.

Similarly, in the coming week, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will visit Malkangiri, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will visit Nuapada, Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will go to Balangir.

"Minister of State for Food, Industry and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel and Minister of State for Law and Justice SP Singh Baghel will go to Gajapati and Nuapara districts respectively," he added.

He said that Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha K, Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash and Minister of State for Education Subash Sarkar will visit Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Kandhamal respectively.

The Aspirational Districts Programme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2018 as part of the government's effort to raise the living standards of citizens and inclusive growth for all.

A total of 117 Aspirational Districts across India have been identified by the NITI Aayog based upon composite indicators from health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development and basic infrastructure.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor