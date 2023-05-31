Union Power Minister reviews construction progress of Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric project

New Delhi [India], May 31 : Union Power Minister RK Singh held a meeting to review the progress of Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (2000 Mega Watts) located on the Assam-Arunachal border, which is being executed by NHPC.

The Power Minister reviewed the construction progress, safety aspects related to the project and preparedness required to be undertaken in view of the upcoming monsoon season, an official release said.

Singh, who is also Minister of New and Renewable Energy, was apprised of the current status of progress in various work packages along with safety considerations.

The project has achieved significant progress in dam concreting - 14 blocks achieved top level of 210 meters and balance two blocks are to be completed by June 2023, the release said.

It said 37 meter of dam height has been raised with concrete pouring of more than 2.5 lakh cubic meters during last six months "which is a remarkable feat".

"The river facing wall of Power House has been raised up to safe elevation of 116m and Tail Race Channel has been completed for all units. The water conductor system is almost ready now," the release asid .

After the review, the Union Minister expressed satisfaction over the work progress and directed NHPC to move ahead with all necessary safety precautions.

CMD NHPC said the company is striving to commission the first unit with 250 MW capacity in December this year or January 2024.

The meeting was attended by Secretary (Power) MoP along with other senior officers from the Ministry, Central Electricity Authority and NHPC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor