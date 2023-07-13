Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur unveils trophy for Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023

New Delhi [India], July 13 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday unveiled the trophy for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy scheduled to be held in Chennai this year at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium in New Delhi.

"Union Minister Thakur also launched the 'Pass the Ball Trophy Tour' campaign on the occasion which aims to create an electrifying atmosphere to build anticipation among hockey fans and drive support for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team," an official statement said.

The Hero Asian Champions Trophy, Chennai 2023 will begin on August 3, 2023, where India, Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Pakistan, and China will vie for the Title.

On the occasion, Anurag Thakur said, "Trophy tour is important because it creates excitement, it creates awareness, it invites young players to see the trophy and one day dream to be a part of team India. India will create history by winning the Asian Champions trophy for the fourth time."

He further stated that Chennai will prove to be a good host for the tournament and it reflects the beliefs of the Central Government in cooperative federalism.

"Chennai will prove to be a very good host and our government believes in Cooperative federalism and competitive federalism, which is applicable in Sports as well. The cooperation will make the event a huge success and players from all the countries will go with good memories from India. The best team should win and the best performance should come out in this championship," he said.

The trophy is set to travel across multiple parts of India including Delhi, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Bangalore, Trivandrum and host city Chennai, before visiting districts throughout the state of Tamil Nadu.

The event was also attended by Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh, Hockey India Treasurer and President Hockey Unit and officials from Tamil Nadu (Host State).

