Union Tourism Minister opens 'Bhagwat' exhibition at Prayagraj museum

New Delhi, Jan 23 Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the 'Bhagwat' miniature paintings exhibition on the spiritual significance of the Maha Kumbh and stories related to Lord Ram at the Allahabad Museum, an official said on Thursday.

The exhibition is another effort to collectively make the sacred and divine Maha Kumbh grander and more unique, he said.

The 'Bhagwat' exhibition, curated by this historic museum of Prayagraj, is a meaningful attempt to embellish this special occasion, said an official statement.

After paying tribute to the statue of Shaheed Chandra Shekhar Azad located in the museum premises, the Union Minister also reviewed the 'Bhagwat' exhibition.

