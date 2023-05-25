United People's Party Liberal to attend new Parliament building's inauguration

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 25 : As 21 Opposition parties announced the boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United People's Party Liberal's (UPPL) President Pramod Boro on Thursday said that they would take part in the ceremony on May 28 in New Delhi.

"We will attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building. It will be a historic day. The new Parliament is for the people of the nation and its inauguration should be welcomed by all. There are many issues on which politics can be done but this one," Pramod Boro said while talking to ANI.

Amid the boycott call by the opposition, the Centre has received a confirmed list of 25 political parties, including some which are not a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), that will participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building.

Apart from the BJP, several parties in the NDA including AIADMK, Apna Dal, the Republican Party of India, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, NPP, and NPF have confirmed their attendance for the function on Sunday.

Several neutral parties, including Biju Janata Dal, TDP, and YSRCP will be present for the inauguration.

Amongst the opposition parties, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samajwadi Party and JDS will attend the function on Sunday.

However, invitations have also been sent to the Secretaries of all ministries of the government of India.

The chief architect of the new parliament building, Bimal Patel and reputed industrialist Ratan Tata have also been invited to the inauguration of the new building.

An invitation has also been sent to certain prominent personalities, including film stars and sports persons.

The new Parliament building symbolises the spirit of self-reliant India (Aatmanirbhar Bharat) and will be dedicated by PM Modi to the nation on May 28.

The present building of the Parliament was completed in 1927, which is now going to be almost 100 years old. The lack of space was being experienced in this building as per the present requirements.

In both Houses, there was also a lack of convenient arrangements for the sitting of the MPs which was affecting the efficiency of the work of the Members.

Considering the above, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for the Parliament.

Consequently, on 10 December 2020, the foundation stone of the new building of Parliament was laid by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The newly constructed Parliament building has been built in record time with quality construction.

