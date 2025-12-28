Unnao Rape Case: 'I Have Faith in SC,' Says Survivor After CBI Moves Apex Court

The survivor in the Unnao rape case on Sunday said she is hopeful of receiving justice from the Supreme Court after the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a petition challenging the Delhi High Court’s order that suspended the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, reported ANI. The development comes amid continued legal proceedings in the long-running case that has drawn national attention. The victim said she is relying on the apex court to address her grievances and examine the circumstances under which the sentence was suspended. The CBI’s move has renewed expectations of judicial scrutiny and accountability in the matter, reported ANI.

Speaking to ANI, the victim said, "I have faith in the Supreme Court that it will give me justice. I am raising the voice of every woman. Had the CBI taken action earlier, I would have got justice. His bail would have been rejected because he raped me. My father was killed. My family members were killed. The security of my family members and witnesses was removed. My husband was fired from his job. My children are unsafe at home." She highlighted the personal losses and hardships her family has endured since the case began, while reiterating her belief that the highest court will consider the full impact of the crime.

Delhi: Reacting to Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Sengar getting bail, the survivor's mother says, "The bail should be cancelled; we must get justice..."

VIDEO | Delhi: Women activists stage a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding justice for the Unnao Rape case victim.



The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday a plea by the CBI challenging the Delhi High Court order suspending the life sentence of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh…

The Supreme Court is set to hear the Central Bureau of Investigation’s appeal on December 29 against the Delhi High Court order that suspended the life sentence awarded to Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. According to ANI, the hearing is expected to focus on the legality and reasoning behind granting interim relief to the convicted former legislator. The CBI has argued that the suspension of sentence raises serious concerns, given the gravity of the offence and the circumstances surrounding the conviction. The outcome of the hearing is being closely watched by legal observers and the victim’s family.

A three-judge vacation bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will take up the CBI’s plea, ANI reported. The bench will examine whether the Delhi High Court was justified in suspending the sentence while Sengar’s appeal remains pending. The matter has been listed during the court’s vacation period due to its urgency and public importance. Legal experts say the Supreme Court’s decision on this appeal could have broader implications for how appellate courts handle sentence suspensions in serious criminal cases involving influential accused persons.

On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision to suspend the sentence and grant bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, ANI reported. The agency urged the apex court to set aside the relief granted to the former Uttar Pradesh MLA, arguing that it undermines the seriousness of the offence. The SLP seeks immediate intervention, stating that the suspension of the life sentence pending appeal was unwarranted given the evidence and findings recorded during the trial.

The Special Leave Petition challenges the Delhi High Court order dated December 23, 2025, which suspended Sengar’s life imprisonment during the pendency of his appeal and granted him bail under specific conditions. Sengar was convicted in December 2019 in the Unnao rape case and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25 lakh. However, despite receiving bail in this case, he will remain behind bars as he is currently serving a separate 10-year sentence in another CBI case related to murder, ANI reported.