Unnao victim's mother gets fewer votes than NOTA, BJP leads

Asha Singh, the mother of Unnao rape victim, had entered the fray as a Congress candidate from Unnao assembly constituency. Asha Singh was initially disappointed in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Because she got only 438 votes till the tenth round of counting. A 17-year-old girl was gang-raped in the Unnao rape case and former BJP MLA Kuldeep Senghar was convicted in the case. According to Election Commission trends, BJP is currently leading in Unnao Assembly constituency. BJP's Pankaj Gupta has got 42,021 votes so far, while Samajwadi Party's Abhinav Kumar is currently trailing by 30,612 votes. The number of votes of the Congress candidate was less than that of NOTA.

Priyanka Gandhi had said that Congress was giving place to women in elections. Also, one of the special names among these women is Asha Singh, the mother of the 2017 Unnao rape victim, who was nominated by the Congress. The Congress also gave tickets to some journalists and social activists. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Kuldeep Senghar has been convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case and sentenced to life imprisonment.