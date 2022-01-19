Unveiling the underbelly of the Raj through British eyes (Book Review)

New Delhi, Jan 19 This is not an account of Ind accusing British colonials of perfidies but of the rulers themselves laying bare the truth in their own words.

"The history of modern South Asia was determined largely by the intervention of British colonialism. As you research British rule, information breeds more information. I decided to tell the story of the culture and policy decisions of British rulers through their own experiences and perceptions, taken from their own accounts of their time in India," says distinguished writer and Member of Parliament representing the BJP from Madhya Pradesh M.J. Akbar.

"This is not an account of Ind accusing the British of some perfidy but of the British telling the truth in their own memoirs and in their own words. The narrative is sometimes bemusing, occasionally hilarious and alas too often brutal," Akbar told of his book "Doolally Sahib And The Black Zamindar – Racism and Revenge in the British Raj"

