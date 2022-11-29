UP: 16 IPS officers get new postings to Banaras, Agra, Noida, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj

As many as 16 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were sent to new postings on Monday, following the approval from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet to implement the police commissionerate system in the cities of Prayagraj, Agra, and Ghaziabad, as per an official statement.

New police commissioners have been posted in Banaras, Agra, Noida, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj.

Laxmi Singh was appointed as Police Commissioner of Noida, Ajay Mishra as Police Commissioner of Ghaziabad, Pritinder Singh was appointed as Police Commissioner of Agra, Ramit Sharma was appointed as Police Commissioner of Prayagraj and Ashok Mutha Jain was appointed as Police Commissioner of Varanasi.

While SSP Ghaziabad Muniraj was appointed as SSP Ayodhya, Present SSP Prashant Verma was appointed as SP Bahraich, SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Pandey was appointed as SSP Mathura and SSP Mathura Abhishek Yadav was appointed as SP Intelligence of Lucknow Headquarters.

( With inputs from ANI )

