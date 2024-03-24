UP 16-year-Old Hired Shooters to Kill Father for Not Giving Money, Arrested

In a shocking incident a 16-year-old teenager hired a shooter to kill his father. As per the sources on Saturday, police arrested this young boy. According to the police, a 50-year-old businessman named Mohammed Naeem was shot and killed by attackers riding a motorcycle in the Patti area on Thursday.

Authorities have arrested three individuals: Piyush Pal, Shubham Soni, and Priyanshu. The Additional Superintendent of Police, Durgesh Kumar Singh, confirmed their arrest. During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they were allegedly hired by Naeem's son to carry out the crime.

Son admitted to hiring the attackers to kill his father, promising them ₹6 lakh for the job. He gave them ₹1.5 lakh upfront, promising the rest upon completion, as per police reports. Son apparently held a grudge against his father because he felt he wasn't given enough money. Police stated that the son admitted to stealing money from the family shop or jewelry from the house to fulfill his desires. He had even tried to arrange his father's death before, but those attempts failed. Arrested attackers have been sent to jail, while the son has been taken to a juvenile center.