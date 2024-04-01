UP: 2 women mowed down by ambulance, driver held

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh), April 1 Two women died on the spot while the third was seriously injured after they were hit by 108 number ambulance near Mishroli village under Nebva Navran Giya police station of the Kushinagar district on Sunday, the police said.

The women were going for a walk when an uncontrolled ambulance ran over them.

The ambulance driver fled from the spot but was later arrested by police.

The injured woman is critical and undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur.

Padrauna Circle Officer, Abhishek Pratap, confirmed that the deceased have been identified as Shahina, 24, and Mehrun Nissan, 60, while Shamima, 26, is undergoing treatment at the BRD Medical College.

The Circle Officer said that following complaint lodged by Nuruddeen, husband of the deceased Mehrun Nissan, a case has been registered against the driver under Sections 289, 337, and 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

He added the driver of the ambulance was under arrest and was being questioned while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

