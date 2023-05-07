UP: 20-year-old killed by uncle for marrying man of different caste in Sitapur

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7 : In a suspected case of honour killing, a man has killed his niece for marrying a man of another caste in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, police said.

Later, the accused surrendered at a police station with the murder weapon, police said. The incident happened at Bajnagar village under the Pisawan police station area in the district on Saturday.

"After committing the murder, the accused surrendered himself before the police along with the murder weapon", police said, adding that it is a case of "honour killing" and the accused has confessed to killing his niece.

20-year-old woman had an affair with Roop Chandra Maurya, who was from the village and married.

"On receiving information about a 20-year-old girl, daughter of Putan Singh Toman, residing in Baj Nagar village was allegedly stabbed by her uncle with a sharp weapon, a police team including the SP immediately reached the spot and inspected the area. The body was taken into police custody and sent for post-mortem", one of the police officials said.

As per the police inputs, the victim girl was in a relationship with a married youth Maurya. "Roopchandra called her to Ghaziabad in November and both eloped. They got married in court, and after the court marriage, they stayed together for few days. Recently, they returned back to the village", the police said.

The accused was planning to kill the victim after her eloping and getting married, said the police.

Maurya's family has registered a complaint against the girl's uncle and his family including his minor son for dragging and murdering the girl.

"According to the complaint, the uncle dragged her out of the house and allegedly murdered her after she came to live in the village", Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sitapur, Narendra Pratap Singh said.

ASP said that other aspects are being closely investigated and further action will be taken after the probe.

Earlier in December last year, four people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district for allegedly killing a man in an honour killing case.

The accused father killed his daughter's lover and attacked his daughter after he found out about their relationship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor