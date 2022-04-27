UP: 8 injured after lift collapses in Ghaziabad college

Eight students were injured after the lift in a college located near Lalkuan in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad collapsed.

According to the police, three of the eight students are in critical condition. All the students have been admitted to a nearby hospital, said the police.

"8 students reported injuries after a lift fell in the IMS College in Dasna, Ghaziabad. Three are critical. All students have been admitted to a nearby hospital," said Iraz Raza, SP Rural, Ghaziabad.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor