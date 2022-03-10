UP Assembly Results 2022: BJP takes lead in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Ahead of assembly results in Uttar Pradesh, BJP is taking all lead in the state, while SP marks its best count in the state ever it is still behind BJP. According to the reports, the BJP is ahead in 4 out of 5 seats in Ayodhya. SP leads in Gosaiganj. If BJP sets its victory Yogi will be the first CM who has been re-elected in the state since 1985.

The assembly election result for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will be out today. The counting of votes has started at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) has commenced at 8.30 am. Amongst these five states, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarkhand.

There is a Congress government in Punjab. A total of 690 assembly constituencies have voted in these five states. While some gave the ruling BJP an edge, others predicted that Congress would emerge as the single largest party. None of the polls gave either side more than 40 seats.