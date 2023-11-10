UP ATS arrests two for helping illegal migrants from B'desh, Myanmar

Lucknow, Nov 10 The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has busted a syndicate by arresting two Bangladeshi natives who were allegedly helping illegal migrants from their country and Myanmar enter India.

Those arrested have been identified as Ibrahim Khan and Tanya Mandal.

ATS officials said that both were arrested from Bengaluru on Thursday and have been brought to Lucknow.

ATS will apply for their custody remand soon, officials said.

Special DG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said that the names of both had cropped up during interrogation with earlier arrested Bangladeshis, Nazibul Sheikh and Abu Hurayayra.

“We have identified a complete gang of Bangladeshis who used to get illegal entry of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in India and then get their fake Indian documents, PAN cards, Aadhaar cards prepared based on forged documents,” said Kumar.

The ATS said that the gang members facilitating illegal migrants took a huge sum of money from them, promising them better jobs.

ATS sources said that Tanya sneaked into the Indian border illegally and then her fake identity was prepared.

She was trafficked to Bangalore for Rs 25,000 and later she was asked to lure other women.

Additional DG, ATS, Mohit Agarwal said that based on the preliminary probe so far, they have obtained the details of Nazibul and Abu’s bank accounts.

“The two have acquired Rs 20 crore in the last three years,” said the officer.

Sources in the ATS added that the two were running an NGO and got this money as a donation.

“But it is in violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. The financial agencies have been informed about the same,” ATS officials said.

