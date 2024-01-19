UP ATS Detains Three Suspects from Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir Opening Ceremony

Three suspicious persons were detained by Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS) from Ayodhya on Thursday (January 18), less than a week before the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir on January 22 in the holy city. UP Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, informed that the State ATS detained three suspicious individuals during checking in the district and were being interrogated. However, so far their association with any terrorist organisation has not come to the fore, he said.

As part of the checking campaign being conducted on the instructions of the State Government and Police Headquarters, three suspicious persons have been detained by UP-ATS from Ayodhya district. These suspects are being interrogated. Till now, their connection with any terrorist organisation has not come to light," DGP Kumar said.The seven day religious rituals for the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony has begun which will continue till 21 January. The idol will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum on today i.e. on January 18. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Ram Lalla will take place on January 22.Ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha event on January 22, anti-terrorist squad commandos from Uttar Pradesh have been deployed to boost security at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya. Security has also been heightened in Mainpuri City given the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22 and Republic Day on January 26.