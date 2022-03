UP Board Exams: Class 12 English exam cancelled in 24 districts after paper leak

UP Board Class 12 English exam, which was scheduled for today, has been cancelled due to exam paper leak. According to the details, the exam stands cancelled across 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh. A new date will be announced soon.

The districts in which the exam has been cancelled are Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Etah and Shamli.