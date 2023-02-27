UP boy thanks PM Modi for mentioning his song in Mann Ki Baat

Deepak Vats, winner of 'Maithli Patriotic Song Writing Competition, organised by the Ministry of Culture, on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning his self-composed patriotic song in the 98th edition of Mann Ki Baat.

The song was composed in the Maithili language and is comprised of elements of India's pride from history.

"It was a competition organised by Ministry Of Culture in which I won the 3rd rank. PM Modi mentioned my song in his 'Mann Ki Baat' today for which I felt appreciated. I want to work in the field of literature in the future," Deepak told ANI.

He also feels happy after knowing that PM Modi knows him by his name.

During the 98th edition of Mann Ki Baat, aired on Sunday, PM Modi, while announcing the list of winners of the patriotic songwriting competition, gave space to the 30-second clip of Deepak Vats' song in a local language.

The song, whose English-translated lyrics go like, India is the pride of the world brother, our country is great, was appreciated by PM Modi.

In his 98th 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon a lot of topics while also declaring the winners of three competitions.

Before announcing the name of the winners, Prime Minister Modi said, "Friends, you might remember that on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary i.e. 'Unity Day', we talked of three competitions in 'Mann Ki Baat'. These competitions -- 'Geet' - Patriotic Songs, 'Lullabies' and 'Rangoli' -- were held on this day. I am glad to inform you, that more than 5 lakh people from more than 700 districts across the country participated in these events enthusiastically.

"Children, adults and even the elderly enthusiastically participated and entries were sent in more than 20 languages. Many many congratulations to all the participants in these competitions from my side. Each one of you, in your own right, is a champion, and an art seeker. You all have shown how much love you have for the diversity and culture of your country," he said.

Describing 'waste to wealth' as an important dimension of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, PM Modi in his monthly radio programme called on fellow citizens to take a pledge to replace plastic bags with cloth bags and said that Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has changed the meaning of public participation (jan bhagidaari) in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor