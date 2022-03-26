UP: Broken needle left inside woman's body after procedure by medical staff

A serious mishap by medical staff at a trauma center in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district has come to light. Which endangered the life of a patient. According to the information received, the trainee health worker injected the sick woman and left the needle in the woman's body. The health worker fled the scene after the incident. The woman was in pain for an hour after she was given injection. The family then rushed to the hospital. The doctor and the CMM were called to the ward immediately after seeing the patient's condition deteriorating. He immediately took an X-ray of the patient. The needle was then removed from the woman's body.

CMS doctor SN Mishra, in-charge of the district hospital, said that the female patient was given an injection. However, when the syringe was pulled, the needle escaped from the joint. This is the first case I've seen, because it doesn't usually happen.