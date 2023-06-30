UP celebrates Eid-al-Adha in peace, prayers offered in Idgahs, Mosques

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 : Following the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the festival of Eid-al-Adha was celebrated in peace and harmony in the state on Thursday and no religious activities like Namaz were held by obstructing road traffic in any district, officials said.

According to the officials, to celebrate the festival in peace, sacrifice was done at the fixed and marked places in all the districts and the waste was also disposed of immediately.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the police remained alert in all the districts regarding the security arrangements on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha and prayers were offered in more than 33 thousand Idgahs and mosques in the state.

CM Yogi on Friday issued stringent instructions regarding the prohibition of offering sacrifices during Bakrid at disputed locations.

"The place for the sacrifice on Bakrid should be marked in advance. There should be no sacrifice at disputed places. Sacrifice should not be made anywhere other than the designated places," an official statement said.

Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which was observed on June 29 this year, is a holy occasion also called the 'festival of sacrifice' and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The festival is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

