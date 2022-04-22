UP cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan warns of 'jail bharo' agitation

Lucknow, April 22 Uttar Pradesh cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan has given a call for a 'jail bharo' agitation after Eid if the government does not 'mend its ways'.

He alleged that a one-sided investigation was being conducted in the cases related to bulldozer crackdown.

Khan further alleged that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi like 'Dhritarashtra' (the blind king in Mahabharata) remains deaf and blind to the atrocities committed against Muslims then no one can stop another 'Mahabharat' taking place in India.

At a press conference here, the cleric said that 'people who love their country' will be a part of the agitation.

"There are 10 days left for Eid. After that, we will start a countrywide 'jail bharo' agitation. Both Hindus and Muslims who love their country will be a part of the agitation," the cleric had said.

Tauqeer Raza Khan, who is the founder of the political party 'Ittehad-e-Millat Council', also claimed that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has become nothing more than a slogan which is not being practised.

"After Eid, our meeting will be finalised. If the government does not amend its ways and continues a one-sided action, we will launch our agitation," he stated.

Khan said, "The day Muslims come to the streets, one must understand that they will be uncontrollable. This is my warning to the Modi government."

It may be recalled that violence had broken out between two communities in Jahangirpuri on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in which nine people were injured.

Following the incident, the BJP ruled North MCD, on April 20, conducted an "encroachment removal action programme", which came under criticism by the opposition parties, including the Congress, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and CPI-M among others.

After the demolition drive began, the Supreme Court ordered a "status-quo" on it and a day later on April 21, the apex court ordered that the status quo should be maintained for another two weeks.

