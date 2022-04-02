UP CM Adityanath offers prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi on the first day of Chaitra Navratri.

The Chief Minister also visited and inspected Kashi Vishvanath Temple in Varanasi.

The celebrations for Chaitra Navratri involve worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. Over the next nine days, devotees will offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami or Hindu Lord Rama's birthday.

( With inputs from ANI )

