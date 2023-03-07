UP: CM Yogi Adityanath asks officials to teach 'befitting' lesson to land mafias

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held Janata Darshan program at his constituency, Gorakhpur and heard the problems of the people. He directed the police officials to teach a 'befitting' lesson to the land mafias in the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath on a visit to Gorakhpur interacted with the people in the Janata Darshan outside Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Auditorium of Gorakhnath Temple Complex and directed the administration and police officials to ensure that no land mafia encroaches on anyone's land and asked them to give such elements befitting lessons through legal means, informed the government through a release.

CM Yogi also warned the officers against negligence at any level, ensuring quick and effective action on complaints related to land grabbing.

All this while, the Chief Minister kept handing over the application letters to the concerned officials along with necessary directions. He met with 500 people and said, "There is no need to worry about anything. Quick, quality and satisfactory action would be taken to solve your issues."

In the case of mutual land dispute, CM directed the officers to conduct counselling first between the aggrieved parties and then take appropriate legal action.

Talking with the people who came with complaints, CM said, "Don't panic, strict action will be taken."

Regarding complaints related to other districts, CM Yogi instructed officers to send those to the concerned officers of those districts.

On complaints related to revenue in Janata Darshan, he directed the officers to expedite the disposal of land measurement and revenue-related matters in tehsils. He said, "Where necessary, the police force should also be taken along".

CM Yogi also ensured full support to those who came seeking financial help for the treatment of serious diseases. He instructed the officers to complete the process of cost estimation of treatment on a priority basis and send it to the government.

"The government will not let lack of funds come in the way of treatment", CM said.

Further, CM Yogi Adityanath also showered his love and blessings on the children who came to the Janata Darshan with their mothers and gave them chocolates.

Earlier, newly constructed Pediatric Intensive Care Units (PICUs) were inaugurated at Gorakhpur's Jangal Kauria and Chargaon (Khuthan) Community Health Centres (CHCs) on Monday by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to a media release by the state government, the PICU was developed by Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (Hurl), with the Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER) fund and will benefit five lakh children, including 2.5 lakh residents each at Jangal Kauria and Chargaon.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor