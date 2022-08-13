UP CM Yogi Adityanath flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Lucknow

With the launch of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of the 75th Independence Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the tricolour yatra along with school children at his residence in Lucknow.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also participated in a tricolour Prabhat Pheri in Guwahati, as a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

"This morning we organised a Prabhat Pheri in Guwahati. We all participated. I appeal to the people of Assam to hoist the national flag in every household," Chief Minister Sarma told ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah hoisted the tricolour at their residence in New Delhi on Saturday.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will run till August 15.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the Indian national flag does not contain only three colours in itself but is a reflection of the pride of our past, our commitment to the present and our dreams of the future.

Addressing a Tiranga Rally in Surat via video conferencing, PM Modi recalled that in a few days' time, India is completing 75 years of its independence and said that all of us are preparing for this historic Independence Day as the Tricolour is hoisted in every corner of the country.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that the Tiranga Yatras being held across the country are a reflection of the power and devotion of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan.

"From August 13 to 15, the Tricolour will be hoisted in every house of India. People from every section of society, every caste and creed are spontaneously joining with only one identity. This is the identity of the conscientious citizen of India," he said.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about tricolour.

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark SC judgement of January 23, 2004 that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Lauding the Centre and PM Modi for the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Naveen Jindal has urged every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor