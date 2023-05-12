UP: CM Yogi, cabinet ministers watch 'The Kerala Story' at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 12 : Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath watched 'The Kerala Story' film along with his cabinet ministers on Friday at a special screening of the movie at the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya alleged the Congress party of playing appeasement politics and stated that it is because of the PM Narendra Modi government that India is getting an opportunity to watch movies like 'The Kerala Story', and 'Kashmir Files'.

Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "This movie must be shown in all parts of the country. This is India's govt under the leadership of PM Modi, therefore we're getting to watch movies like The Kerala Story, and Kashmir Files. If it would have been Congress government, they would have given away Kashmir to Pakistan by playing appeasement politics".

"The ban on the movie (The Kerala Story) in West Bengal must be revoked and in the future, the truth regarding West Bengal will also come out", said UP Deputy CM while hitting out at the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi on Wednesday had met the team of the recently released film 'The Kerala Story' in Lucknow where the CM greeted actor Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

During the meeting, the team discussed the film with CM Yogi and Vipul Shah urged him to watch the film.

On May 9, CM Yogi declared the film tax-free in the state. "'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh," CM Yogi tweeted.

While expressing gratitude for making the film tax-free in UP, director Sudipto Sen exclusively told , "We came to thank the Honorable Chief Minister to declare the film tax-free and giving a chance to the citizen of Uttar Pradesh to watch this film."Producer Vipul Shah told , "Uttar Pradesh government and Yogi ji have taken this step and boosted our morale a lot and strengthened our thinking.

He has sent a very powerful message to the people due to audiences are watching this film in large numbers. So we are very thankful to the CM that it happened."The CM and his cabinet colleagues are also likely to watch the film at a special screening at the Lok Bhawan on May 12.

Previously, Madhya Pradesh had made the movie tax-free in the state on May 6.'The Kerala Story' is based on the mass conversion of young Hindu women in Kerala and their involvement in terrorist activities. The team praised the Yogi government's law (Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020) and its efforts to stop "love jihad" and conversion.

