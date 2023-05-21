UP: CM Yogi participates in installation of deities at Shri Gorakhnath Temple

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday participated in the installation and consecration of deities in the newly constructed Nav Dev temples in the Shri Gorakhnath Temple premises.

Earlier in the day, UP CM Yogi held 'Janata Darbar' at Gorakhnath Temple premises.

UP CM Yogi on Saturday directed officials to ensure no delay in helping victims and benefiting eligibles from the public welfare schemes while hearing public grievances during 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

While interacting with the people, CM assured everyone that there is no need to panic and that he will be solving everyone's problem effectively. In complaints related to land grabbing, CM directed officials to take strict action possible according to the law.

As many of the reached Janata Darshan seeking financial help for the treatment, CM Yogi asked the officials to prepare an estimate for the same and make it available to the government as soon as possible.

Janata Darbar is held to address the grievances of the people.

