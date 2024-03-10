UP Congress to unanimously recommend Rahul, Priyanka for Amethi, Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats

Lucknow, March 10 The Uttar Pradesh Congress Pradesh Election Committee (UPPEC), which is scheduled to meet here on Sunday, will unanimously recommend the names of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi as the party candidates for the Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) President Ajay Rai said, "The UPPEC will meet on Sunday. We will recommend names for all the seats. The choice of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi will, however, be unanimous. There will be no discussion on their names and the two leaders will be requested to contest the poll from Rae Bareli and Amethi."

Deepak Singh, former Congress MLC and senior party leader from Amethi, said the district and state party units have already passed resolutions, urging the two leaders to contest from Rae Bareli and Amethi.

"We will again request Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi to contest the election from Rae Bareli and Amethi respectively," said Singh, who is also a UPPEC member.

Uttar Pradesh Congress General Secretary Anil Yadav and UPCC Spokesman Manish Hindavi said UPPEC, headed by the UPCC President Ajay Rai, has 39 members, including Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra 'Mona'.

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) have reached a seat-sharing agreement for 2024 polls that gives 17 seats to the Congress and 63 seats to the SP. The UPPEC will, however, shortlist names of party candidates for other seats.

