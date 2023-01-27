UP couple commit suicide over trivial dispute

Kanpur, Jan 27 A couple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district committed suicide by jumping before a moving train over a trivial dispute.

Raj Kishore and his wife Anjana were employed in a private company and they used to travel together by train from Mandhana station under Chaubeypur police circle.

Anjana went to attend a friend's birthday party and reached the railway station late in the evening.

This angered Raj Kishore who reprimanded her. The couple fought in full public view and as the train approached, both flung themselves on the railway track.

The two died on the spot.

When they did not return home till late in the night, their three daughters and one son set out to look for them and learnt about the incident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

