UP couple dies of heart attack on wedding night

A day after their wedding ceremony, a young Indian couple was discovered dead at their home. According to post-mortem results, they both suffered heart attacks at the same time and died. According to reports, the couple, who were 22 and 24 years old, had no prior history of cardiac issues. They may have suffocated while sleeping in a poorly ventilated room, according to police, which led to the heart attack.

Balrampur SP Prashant Verma who spoke to the Hindustan Times said the viscera of both the bodies have been preserved for further investigations at the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow to unravel the mystery behind the couple deaths. However, some local police officers said that the room where the couple was discovered dead lacked ventilation and that they the heart attack could have been the result of suffocation while sleeping.

The couple, known as Pratap Yadav, 24, and his wife Pushpa Yadav, 22, were discovered dead in a room at their home on Thursday morning in Godhiya village, which is part of the Kasierganj police station in Bahraich. Only one day after being married, the couple was discovered dead in a bizarre state in a chamber that was sealed from the inside. Although there were no signs of forced entry into the room or injury marks on the couple’s body that suggest no crime angle in their deaths but the post-mortem report findings of suffering heart attack at the same time have some raised apprehensions.