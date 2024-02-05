UP DGP directs officials to improve response time, visibility

Lucknow, Feb 5 The newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, has issued a series of directives to improve police response time, visibility and crime prevention measures.

The DGP has instructed officials to implement a zero tolerance policy for delayed response to any incident and conduct regular foot patrolling to ensure police presence in important areas and foster public interaction.

He stressed the importance of evaluating resources and personnel requirements in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The DGP also directed the officials to exercise effective control over criminals and take strict action against lawbreakers.

“This includes regular checks and verifications of history sheeters, mandatory use of body worn cameras by police personnel on duty for enhanced transparency, and strict enforcement of laws to check cow slaughter,” he said.

Recognising the growing challenges in the digital space, he highlighted the need for immediate action against misleading and objectionable social media posts. He asked the officials to be sensitive in matters related to women and children.

To combat rising threat of cybercrime, Kumar said that police personnel should be trained about the preventive steps.

