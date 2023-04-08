UP DGP Rajkumar reviews security arrangements in Ayodhya ahead of Maharashtra CM Shinde's visit

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 : UP DGP Rajkumar Vishwakarma visited Ayodhya and inspected security arrangements ahead of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Ayodhya visit.

The DGP was accomped by ADGP law and order, ADG security, IG DIG and senior officers of intelligence agencies. Rajkumar Vishwakarma also made a Dharshan to Hanumangarhi and Ram Janmabhoomi.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his party colleagues is scheduled to visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya on April 9. This will be Eknath Shinde's first Visit to the Ram temple after the Shiv Sena faction led by him was allotted Bow and Arrow symbol by the election commission.

On February 17, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered that the Eknath Shinde camp of the Shiv Sena will retain the official name and the bow and arrow symbol of the party.

While addressing the press conference in Mumbai on Sunday, Shinde said, "We will be going to Ayodhya for Lord Ram's blessings on April 9 and it's a matter of belief and sentiments, we will perform Aarti... I still remember that Dharmveer Anand Dhigana had sent silver brick with Karsevark so we have old bonding with Ram Lalla... we will be visiting the temple also."

"We (Shiv Sena BJP) wanted to go to Ayodhya after getting the Bow and Arrow symbol. We will also meet UP CM Yogi Aditynath. We will perform Aarti at the Sarayu River," he added.

