UP: Dreaded criminals in jails to be monitored through AI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 24 : To maintain strict vigil on dreaded criminals and mafias in jails of Uttar Pradesh, CCTVs have been equipped with Artificial Intelligence System on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on jail premises, said an official release on Monday.

According to a press release, besides, dual view scanner baggage, full human body warns scanner, contactless glasses for meeting rooms and many devices equipped with new technology have been installed in five high-security jails of the state.

It is noteworthy that a proposal in this regard was sent to the government by the department, following which CM Yogi released the budget to the Prison Administration and Reforms Department after a high-level meeting to remove the deficiencies in jails.

The release said, "So far, 145 video conferencing halls have been set up, which include 72 prisons and 73 district courts, to conduct 100 per cent remand of undertrials detained in state prisons through video conferencing."

"With this, five dual view scanner baggage, five full human body worn Zscanner, 130 contactless glasses for meeting rooms, five pc alarms systems, 15 Night Vision Binoculars and five Lighting Protection System ESE units have been set up in five high-security jails of the state namely District Jail Lucknow, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Gautam Budh Nagar and Central Jail Bareilly-II respectively", added the release.

At the same time, apart from high-security jails, the construction work of the multi-conference units is going on fast for the proposed meetings through video conferencing.

CCTV surveillance units are being set up in a phased manner to further enhance the security system of prisons. Along with this, at least 30 cameras have been installed in each prison, marking sensitive places in the prisons. At present, more than 3600 CCTV cameras have been installed in all the jails of the state. Not only this, the work of increasing the number of these cameras, restoration of cameras and arrangement of servers including storage in 30 prisons has been completed.

After receiving the feed of the CCTV cameras installed in the prisons of the state, a command centre has been set up for high-level monitoring at the headquarters, due to which the live feed of the cameras installed in the prisons is being received in the video wall. So far, more than 1200 cameras have been integrated into it, which get alerts through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

A letter has been written to the government seeking financial sanction for body-worn cameras in ten jails of the state, including Naini, Fatehgarh, Agra, Varanasi and district jails Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hardoi, Firozabad, Saharanpur and Agra.

Apart from this, a letter has been written to the government for arranging heavy-duty washing machines in 10 prisons Central Jail Bareilly (II), District Jail Gautam Buddha Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Varanasi, Aligarh, Sitapur, Firozabad, Moradabad and Barabanki.

Similarly, a lighting protection system has been sought in 20 prisons including Central Jail Naini and Fatehgarh, Bareilly, Agra, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Kanpur Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Varanasi, Aligarh, Sitapur, Firozabad, Kheri, Moradabad, Kanpur Dehat, Jhansi Shahjahanpur and Barabanki jails.

On the other hand, the security system has been strengthened in 20 prisons, including District Jail Rampur, Rae Bareli, Baghpat, Kheri, Mathura, Deoria, Jhansi, Fatehpur, Pilibhit, Fatehgarh, Bijnor, Mainupari, Gonda, Bahraich, Etah, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Saharanpur and Kaushambi.

A letter has also been written for financial approval from the government for expansion in the number of CCTV cameras and arrangement of servers.

